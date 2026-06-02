India News | K Annamalai Meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi Amidst Speculation on His Future in BJP

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah even as sepculation continues on his future in the party. Annamalai also met BJP National President Nitin Nabin and senior leader BL Santosh.

A day earlier, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."

Also Read | Mumbai Namaz Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Seeks Action Against Prayers on Public Roads, Cites Traffic Disruptions.

His remarks came amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move. Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Minimum Basic Pay To Hit INR 51,480? What Experts Predict for the New Pay Commission.

Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Along with Vijay, who secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly, Governor Arlekar also administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and KT Prabhu.

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)