India News | K Annamalai to Hold Social Media Interaction Amidst Speculation on His Future in BJP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): Amid continuing speculation over his future in the BJP, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday said that he would interact with the public on social media at noon on Friday to share his thoughts and hold what he described as an "open, heart-to-heart conversation."

Annamalai said he was looking forward to interacting with people.

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In a post on X, Annamalai wrote, "Tomorrow at 12 Noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation."

https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/2062529266739511734

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On Tuesday, Annamalai met Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and senior leader BL Santosh.

When asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."

His remarks came amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move. Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.

Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)