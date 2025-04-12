Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): As the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joins National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that they were on a "victorious path". She further said that the BJP leader K Annamalai would be inducted in the national framework as the new state party chief has been named.

She further informed us about the presidential elections, which concluded in the BJP, where Nainar Nagenthran was named the new Tamil Nadu BJP chief. Lauding K Annamalai's efforts as the state BJP chief, Soundararajan said that he would likely get a national role.

"We are on the victorious path. Our organisation's election has been completed. Our past president (K Annamalai) was working very hard. He was a very hard-working young leader. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah has said that he will be in the national framework. We are all very happy that all the talented heads are coming together to challenge the present DMK government," the BJP leader told ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Telangana State BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the BJP and the AIADMK alliance will uproot the corrupt, dynastic, and failed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

"NDA family grows stronger! The BJP and the AIADMK alliance will uproot the corrupt, dynastic, and failed DMK govt in Tamil Nadu. The alliance under the leadership and guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will endeavor towards providing an effective govt in TN with a focus on welfare, corruption-free governance, and all-round development of the State while protecting and promoting the language, rich culture, and heritage of Tamil Nadu," Kishan Reddy posted on X.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK leadership and said that the people of the state will never tolerate a "treacherous alliance" that bows to Delhi and betrays Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin attacked AIADMK and said that they claimed to oppose the NEET exam, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy, and the Waqf Act and were not allowed to say anything yesterday during the press conference with Amit Shah.

This comes after AIADMK, BJP, and all the alliance parties decided to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance.

This significant political development comes ahead of the TN Assembly election, which will be held in 2026.

In the previous two elections--the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023. (ANI)

