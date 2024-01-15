New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday and is unlikely to appear before the agency on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

Kavitha has been asked to appear before ED on Tuesday.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

Earlier in September last year, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to Kavitha and in March in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Earlier on January 13, ED issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on January 18.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the third summons which he skipped last week.

Kejriwal has so far skipped summons issued by the ED on three occasions including on January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery.

ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)