New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party after the party recorded a landslide victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam and won all 26 seats.

PM Modi called the results historic and thanked the people for their faith in the party.

"Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam's progress. The efforts of BJP Karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister bowed before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls for the second time in a row.

"We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas," he said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a series of tweets also congratulated all the Assam BJP workers for the clean swipe in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls and said the win reflects the complete trust of people in the development initiatives of PM Narendra Modi in the last eight years.

"Gratitude to BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Himanta Biswa and BJP Assam Pradesh State President Bhabesh Kalita for their leadership. Heartfelt thanks to the hardwork of all karyakartas and the people for their unstinted love and support," he said.

He also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing peace to the beautiful hill region of Karbi Anglong under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi.

"My best wishes to all the elected candidates. May you work with dedication and honesty to carry forward the journey of peace & development of Karbi Anglong," he added.

The elections for the 26 seats were held on June 8.

BJP on Sunday won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam while Congress drew a blank after the results for the council elections were announced. (ANI)

