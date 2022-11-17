Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 17 (ANI): A Kabaddi player, Samaru Kerketta, who sustained injuries during the Chhattisgarh Olympic Games died while undergoing treatment at Jindal hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

According to the doctors, Samaru died on Wednesday afternoon around 1 pm. Samaru Kerkatta (28), a resident of Ghumra village, Jashpur district, was injured during the Chhattisgarh Olympic Sports Festival held last month at Sundru in Pharsabahar in Jashpur district.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Congress Takes Out Rally in Support of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Samaru was admitted to Fortis Jindal Hospital, Raigarh for better treatment after providing first aid. According to the information received, he was admitted here on October 17. He was intubated and placed on mechanical ventilator support. The condition of the patient was critical. On November 16, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

Jashpur collector Ravi Mittal paid a humble tribute to Samaru and said that the district administration would extend its full cooperation to Samaru's family and would not let them lack anything. (ANI)

Also Read | Good News For Freedom Fighters in Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde-Led Government Doubles Monthly Pension to Rs 20,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)