Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya celebrated Diwali with several elderly people and differently-abled children at an old-age home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

"There is nothing like celebrating Diwali with children and taking the blessings of the elderly. I start my Diwali from here. I have been doing this for the past 30-35 years. I come here every year to celebrate Diwali," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

Talking about the ban on firecrackers, Vijayvargiya said that people start objecting whenever there is a "Bhartiya" festival.

"When Holi comes, they say 'play dry Holi'. On Diwali, they say 'do not burst firecrackers'. A festival should be celebrated as such. I want to thank Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for understanding the feelings of children and allowing firecrackers," Vijayvargiya said.

Retorting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remark on JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Vijayvargiya said that Nitish Kumar will complete another five-year term with the NDA in Bihar. This comes as the NDA secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections. (ANI)

