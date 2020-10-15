Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a dig at former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath by referring to them as "Chunnu Munnu" and stating that two could not manage to draw even 100 people to their rallies during the Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a gathering here, Vijayvargiya said, "The Congress is in such a condition like both their leaders Chunnu, Munnu i.e. Digvijaya ji and Kamal Nath ji."

"I was watching from the helicopter how many people come to their rallies, they could not manage to attract more than 100 people in their rallies during the last Assembly election," he said.

He added, "They approached Jyotiraditya Scindia and gave him their manifesto for waiving off farmers loan, but after 8 months when Scindia ji asked about the promises they made, the state's treasury has no money -- this was Kamal Nath's reaction."

Madhya Pradesh will see bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3. (ANI)

