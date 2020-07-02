Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): Hoteliers in Kalaburagi have claimed that their business is hit due to night curfew timings in the state.

The night curfew in the state has been imposed from 8 pm to 5 am.

Speaking to ANI, Sudarshan, a hotelier said, "Peak business hour is 7-10 pm but now we close by 8 pm. There is almost no business. We are unable to pay our workers. The government should think about it".

"We haven't received any benefit from the government so far. If we are in trouble how will we help our workers? Relaxation should be given," he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown on Sundays till August 2.

So far, Karnataka has reported 15,242 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

