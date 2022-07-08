New Delhi [India] July 8 (ANI): Trouble keeps mounting for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra as separate FIRs were registered in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh against her, in connection with her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali.

BJP continues to raise questions on TMC regarding controversial statements made by Moitra.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Approves Corbevax, Covaxin for 5-12 Years Age Group, Say Sources.

BJP National Secretary and West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra questioned when the TMC would take action against Moitra.

"We are not surprised. We know that TMC is an anti-Hindu party. Maybe before making these comments, she (Mahua Moitra) thought that she would get some TRP from her leader Mamata Banerjee. But later TMC realised that people are getting agitated at the party due to the kind of comments made by her," Hazra told ANI.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Raped by Elder Brother in Sattari; Accused Arrested.

The BJP leader later questioned whether a mere statement issued by TMC condemning Moitra's comments is enough, given the amount of hurt caused to the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Hazra further said that if Mamata really had honest intentions, she could have suspended Moitra from her party, but she did not do so.

"I doubt if Mamata Banarjee is really a Hindu after all the shameful comments that her party's MP has made about Maa Kali," he added.

Hazra pointed out that the suspension should have followed spontaneously considering how the Chief Minister herself used to live in Kalighat.

"Being a Hindu, I think Mamata should herself apologise to the public. We all know that without her permission, no TMC leader can even breathe. So how come such a big statement is coming from one of her leaders? Mamata's concern should be there."

Hazra said that Moitra's statements about her observing rituals in Tarapith Temple, which she made in her defence, are a lie.

"I myself belong to that constituency since my childhood. I have observed the way of worshipping in that temple," he added.

A massive controversy has erupted over the poster of Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali. The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

Earlier, on being asked about the controversy at India Today Conclave East held in Kolkata, Moitra said, "Within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way... that is my freedom and I don't think anyone's sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom... as much as you have to worship your God."

She stated, "For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting Goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there)."

Condemning the remarks made by Moitra, the ruling TMC, however, distanced itself from the comments."The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party said in a Twitter post.

The TMC leader has been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after her comment on Goddess Kali stirred a controversy.

An FIR has been registered in Bhopal against Moitra under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting religious sentiments. She had called Kali "meat-eating" and "alcohol-accepting" Goddess. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)