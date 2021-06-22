Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) Doors of two prominent temples in the state, closed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases since mid-May, were opened to lay devotees with certain restrictions.

Authorities running the centuries old Kalighat Temple in the city opened the temples doors to devotees for six hours from Tuesday, a temple committee spokesman said. Devotees were not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum and had to offer puja from a distance after being sprayed with disinfectants on entry.

The spokesman added the devotees were allowed to enter in small groups from 6 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the doors of the Chandrodaya temple of the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Mayapur have also been opened for devotees from this week.

ISKCON Mayapur spokesman Subrata Das said to ensure safety "we are stringently following safety protocols and allowing only 40 people inside the temple hall at a time.

Devotees have to stand in marked circles to maintain social distancing.

"Our security personnel are making sure that anyone entering the temple wears masks, undergoes thermal scanning and is properly sanitised," he said. Das said in the wake of rising Covid cases in the country, the temple gates were locked on May 15 and since then only a select few were allowed to offer regular service like 'bhoga' and 'arti' of the deities.

"We thank the administration for organising two vaccination camps earlier in which around 300 devotees and monks have been injected the 1st jab and we expect within next few days another camp will also happen on the campus of ISKCON Mayapur. The objective is to get all resident devotees vaccinated at the earliest," Das added.

Earlier the authorities of the famous Tarapith Temple in Birbhum district opened the gates from June 16 with Covid- 19 safety protocols in place.

