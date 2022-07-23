Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police personnel have been deployed outside Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital where the body of the deceased Class 12th girl will be given to her parents, on Saturday.

The death of the girl led to violence and vandalism at a school in Kallakurichi on July 17.

The Madras High Court on Friday, ordered the family of the Class 12 student who died in Kallakurichi, to accept her body which is currently in police custody, and asked the parents not to draw the case out further.

The Court was hearing a plea by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking direction to the parents to collect the student's mortal remains and conduct the last rites. The High Court Bench ordered the parents to collect the body no later than 11 am on Saturday, July 23, failing which police action would be taken. The parents have agreed to collect the body between 6 am and 7 am on Saturday.

Following the violence that erupted in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi after the death of a Class 12 student, who purportedly jumped to her death from the terrace of her hostel at a private school, the district Superintendent of Police, S Selvakumar was on July 19 transferred with immediate effect.

Triplicane Deputy Commissioner of Police Pakalavan has been appointed as Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police.

On July 18, the Madras High Court has ordered a second autopsy of the girl who killed herself after she was allegedly harassed by two teachers at her school in Kallakurichi. The court ordered that the father of the girl be allowed to remain during the procedure.

The first post-mortem report mentioned "abrasions", according to the police. The cause of death as mentioned in the first autopsy was multiple injuries and haemorrhage.

The father of the deceased girl had moved to the Supreme Court, seeking an amendment of the Madras High Court order on the second autopsy.

The Class XII student who purportedly jumped from the terrace of her hostel at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakuruchi sparked violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas. Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. A Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers.

Violence broke out in parts of Tamil Nadu after the Class 12 student jumped off her hostel building on July 13. She was allegedly tortured by a teacher, as stated in the girl's suicide note.Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools that remained closed on Monday following violent protests over the death of the schoolgirl.

Relatives of the girl and people belonging to her village in the Cuddalore district have been protesting outside the school. On Sunday, protesters clashed with the police and set several buses on fire. Her family alleges that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her.

Chief minister MK Stalin, addressed the media on the incident and called the violence 'worrying' and urged the protesters to maintain peace. Promising justice for the Class 12th student, Stalin said, "I have asked the DGP and the home secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends." (ANI)

