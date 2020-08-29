Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], August 29 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha lent a helping hand to a differently-abled man and handed over a handicapped scooter to him on Saturday.

Boga Vinay, an engineering graduate from Korutla town met with a road accident in 2014, which severely damaged his legs. A resident of Korutla town, Vinay was unable to work for 6 years now.

Also Read | Reliance Retail and Future Group Deal Details: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Future Retail Business For Rs 24,713 Crore.

With medical bills for his treatment adding up to over Rs 18 lakh, his family was distressed and mother decided to look after him.

After coming to know about the family through a newspaper report, the TRS leader reached out to Vinay and assured him of support.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Buys Future Group Businesses: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Kishore Biyani Owned Retail Business For Rs 24,713.

On Saturday, she handed over a handicapped scooter to Vinay in presence of his mother, on behalf of the party. Korutla MLA Vidya Sagar Rao was also present on the occasion.

Vinay's family thanked both leaders for extending their support and standing with the family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)