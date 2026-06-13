India News | Kalyan Banerjee Has Right to Express Views, Won't Speak Against Him: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday downplayed internal party friction, saying that senior leader Kalyan Banerjee has every right to express his views and emphasising his long-standing personal equation with him.

"Kalyan Banerjee is older than me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me since my childhood. I won't speak anything against him," Abhishek Banerjee said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman S*xually Assaults 16-Year-Old Girl in Kasaragod, Booked After Parents Learn About Incident During Counselling Session.

This came after Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at Abhishek Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case. Kalyan, who was representing Abhishek in the signature forgery case, accused Abhishek of sidelining him by appointing another lawyer without consultation.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Kalyan gave an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Slamming Abhishek, the known TMC loyalist, called him "arrogant" and said that the party is facing the ongoing rift due to him. "One criminal revision petition was filed, which was listed on Friday before the vacation bench.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today, June 13, 2026? Check If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

"Six hours I sat for that matter. The matter was not called on; in the end, I mentioned it before the Honourable judge. The Honourable judge said that the matter will come up on Wednesday. Tuesday, the search was conducted, then yesterday morning, I mentioned the matter before the court and said that the matter was extremely urgent. Yesterday, a lawyer came saying Abhishek Banerjee had sent him. Then said that another writ petition has been filed regarding the search. I had already mentioned the matter in the criminal revision. Why did you file the petition without consulting me?" Kalyan asked. He added that he spoke to senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien, while Mamata Banerjee has not called him yet. "Derek called me, and I informed me. Didi has not called me. I will be taking up other persons' and Trinamool Congress matters. He (Abhishek Banerjee) is not Trinamool Congress," Kalyan Banerjee said.

This comes amid turmoil within the TMC as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)