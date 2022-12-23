Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Also Read | 81.35 Crore Beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act, Will Now Get Their Food for … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Tied to Tree, Beaten Up on Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Ghaziabad; One Arrested.

This is revealed in a tweet by Shrikant Shinde.

The MP, who represents Kalyan seat in Thane district of Maharashtra, said he met the prime minister with his wife and son.

“If you want to experience the real joy of life, you should mingle with children, become one with their feelings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says. Whenever there is an opportunity for the company of children, they forget themselves. The same thing happened today!

“Modiji blessed my son Rudransh in a very intimate conversation. During this visit, Prime Minister Modiji enquired about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his family too," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)