Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): After his arrival in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, saying that he devoted his life to public welfare.

"I had the last darshan of Kalyan Singh ji, who was devoted to public welfare throughout his life. Met his family members. May Lord Shri Ram give strength to his family members to bear this immense loss," tweeted PM Modi.

"This is a time of mourning for all of us. Kalyan Singh ji's parents named him Kalyan Singh. He lived life in such a way that he lived up to the name given to him by his parents. He lived for the welfare of the people throughout his life. He made public welfare his life-mantra," according to a release by the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

"Kalyan Singh ji always worked for the welfare of the people. Whenever he got a responsibility, whether it was as a legislator, whether it was his place in the government, whether it was the responsibility of the governor, he was always the centre of inspiration for everyone. He was a symbol of faith of the common man," the statement said.

"The country has lost a valuable personality, a capable leader. Let us do our utmost to compensate them, taking their ideas, their contacts, and we should not hesitate in fulfilling their dreams. I will pray to Lord Shri Ram to keep Kalyan Singh ji at his feet and give strength to his family to bear this loss. And in the country as well, I pray that Lord Ram give comfort to every sad person who believes in the values, the ideals, the culture, the traditions here," stated the PMO.

Kalyan Singh who was ailing for some time passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)

