Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is responding well to the treatment for COVID-19 and should recover fully in four to five days, the hospital here where he is admitted said on Thursday.

Singh, 88, was on Wednesday airlifted to Ghaziabad's private Yashoda Super-Specialty Hospital from Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences at his family's request.

“His health is much better than yesterday. Specialist doctors of heart, kidney, diabetes, among others, are attending to him as he has comorbidities (multiple health disorders),” said Dr Ankit Sinha, who is in the COVID-19 treatment team of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of the hospital located in Kaushambi.

“He is responding well to all medicines. His CT scan also has less involvement (not much complications), which has enabled him to respond well to medicines. If he continues this way, he is expected to fully recover in four or five days,” Sinha said.

Another doctor part of the team said Singh, also a former Rajasthan Governor, has multiple comorbidities but is clinically stable.

"Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 but the good thing is there are not much changes in the chest as apparent in the CT scan," Dr. Arjun Khanna, a chest physician, said.

He said Singh already has multiple comorbidities that have put pressure on his kidneys, blood pressure and sugar. These conditions make the COVID-19 treatment a little challenging, but the positive thing is that he is clinically stable, doesnt require much oxygen and is responding well to treatment, Khanna said.

Singh was admitted to the SGPGI on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and had tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP leader is expected to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30, when the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case will be pronounced.

He is among the 32 accused that include BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the case that has been going on for over 27 years.

