Lucknow, Sep 15 (PTI) The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection is stable, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

"The condition of Singh is stable. He is afebrile and maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation on room air. He is not having fever and his BP is also normal. He has been shifted to a private room and is under observation due to comorbidities," a health bulletin released by Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said on Tuesday evening.

Singh, 88, had complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness, SGPGI Director R K Dhiman had said on Monday.

The former chief minister was admitted to the SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for COVID-19, Dhiman had said.

"He (Kalyan Singh) was having a mild illness. But, he is stable and is on room air," Dhiman told PTI on Tuesday.

