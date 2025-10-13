Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti on Monday called for a Kalaburagi Bandh, demanding a special package and other concessions for the district in the wake of floods and excess rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader Dayanand Patil said that the protesters had three demands: waiving off loans, funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to the farmers.

"There is 'Kalaburagi bandh' today. We have three main demands - waiving off loans, funds under NDRF and Rs 25,000 compensation per acre to farmers. So, the entire Kalaburagi is closed today...There has been a loss due to rainfall. Farmers are worried, but the State Government and the Central Government are not ready to meet the demands..." Patil told ANI.

Earlier, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Kalaburagi district-in-charge Priyank Khargw visited the rain and flood-affected areas and heard the grievances of the locals and affected people, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), RDPR department.

Kharge said that the untimely rain had caused immense damage to farmers' crops, but the government was conducting a survey to assess the damage and after that, compensation will be given to farmers.

"Due to rainfall exceeding the normal levels, Kalaburagi district has now literally turned into the Malenadu region. Visits were made to the areas affected by the heavy rains for inspection. This untimely rain has caused immense damage to the farmers' crops. However, our government is with the farmers; even if crops are lost, there is no need to lose hope. A joint survey is already underway, and steps have been taken to provide relief after a full report on the extent of the damage is received. As a result of the Bhima River overflowing and flowing turbulently, a flood situation has arisen; a care center has been opened for those whose homes, property, and belongings have been damaged by the floods. The government is with the people of Kalaburagi district; the district administration is fully prepared to face any situation and will work with commitment to protect the interests of the people," Priyank Kharge said. ( ANI)

