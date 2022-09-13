Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to slam the Congress' tweet showing "burning khakhi knickers" to divert attention from the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Kamal Nath told reporters at the Indore Airport, "Why is the BJP taking the knicker on itself? Does everyone in the BJP wear knickers? They only want to divert people's attention from the immense success that Congress is getting in the Bharat Jodo Yatra under Rahul Gandhi."

The former CM also took a jibe at PM Modi over his dress and for talking about Rahul Gandhi's shoes.

"They will talk about Rahul Gandhi's shoes, but will not talk about Modiji's Rs 10 lakh suit. The whole world knows that he is someone who changes clothes three times a day," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader also alleged that there is rampant corruption in the state and called Madhya Pradesh a Corruption Capital.

"Today there is rampant corruption in the state. The government is taking loans but not for the farmers and unemployed. They use the money to provide contracts, release tenders, and extract commissions. The state already has unemployment and farmer issues, but now it has also become a corruption capital," the former CM said.

Kamal Nath also raised objections to inaugurating Modi@20 during the demise of BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma.

"Umesh Sharma dedicated his whole life to the BJP. I pay my respects at his demise. But it's so sad that CM Shivraj Chouhan was in Indore for his programme, but never for once did he think of postponing the programme. It shows BJP's real thinking," Nath said.

As Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its seventh day on Tuesday. The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and will traverse through the state for the next 17 days.

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

