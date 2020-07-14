Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that Kamal Nath as Chief Minister didn't have time to hold a meeting over COVID-19 but he had the time to go to Indore for IIFA awards.

"When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, he didn't have time to hold meeting over COVID but he had the time to go to Indore for IIFA awards. A fighter came to the front and took the reins in his hands on March 23 and single-handedly faced the pandemic in the state," Scindia at an event here.

He said that there is no place for talent in the Congress party.

"In present circumstances, there is no place for talent in the Congress party. This can be seen in every state," the BJP leader.

Earlier, Scindia said that people of Madhya Pradesh have "lost faith in Congress" and accused former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of running a "corrupt government" during their tenure in the state. (ANI)

