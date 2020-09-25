Dabra (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Kamal Nath's government fell as he could not fulfill his promises with regard to the state's development, thereby insulting not just Jyotiraditya Scindia but also the people of Gwalior and Chambal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

Addressing a public rally here on Thursday night, the CM said, "Kamal Nath did not keep promises he made to the people of the state when he became the Chief Minister. This was not only an insult to Jyotiraditya Scindia, but also to the people of Gwalior and Chambal. It was after this that the then Congress government fall."

"The state cabinet has cleared Rs 335 crores for the development of Dabra. We will not let farmers be deprived of development works. We will provide Rs 31 crores to them. They will also get adequate electricity. Also, we will distribute laptops to students," he said.

He also said a college will be opened in the Shivpuri district's Pichchore.

"The Ladera project, which was demanded by Jyotiraditya Scindia will also begin," the CM added. (ANI)

