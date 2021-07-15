Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart, K Kamaraj's 119th birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday in Tamil Nadu and rich tributes were paid to him by leaders cutting across party lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tributes said, "Paying homage to the great Shri K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment. His emphasis on education, healthcare and women empowerment continue to inspire the people of India."

Chief Minister M K Stalin, alongwith his Cabinet colleagues, MPs and MLAs garlanded a decorated portrait of Kamaraj placed beneath his statue on Anna Salai here and paid floral tributes.

Led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, party cadres took out a rally here, from Kamaraj Arangam located in Teynampet to his memorial in T Nagar to honour the late leader's yeoman services to the nation.

Leaders including Alagiri, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai garlanded the statues of the leader at Kamaraj Arangam and at his memorial.

Commemorative events were held across the state including a programme at Congress headquarters 'Sathyamurthi Bhavan' here in honour of Kamaraj.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, BJP leader Karu Nagarajan were among the leaders from other parties who paid homage to Kamaraj at his memorial.

Kamaraj, Congress stalwart and freedom fighter (1903- 1975), he was a former Chief Minister and his birth anniversary is observed as a state event every year by the Tamil Nadu government.

His birth anniversary is also celebrated as "Educational Development Day," in honour of his services to Tamil Nadu on the education front.

Reverentially addressed as 'Kamarajar' in Tamil, he is a leader held in high esteem by the people for his selfless services, honesty and simplicity.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran were among several others who hailed Kamaraj for his services to the people including bringing education within the reach of poor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)