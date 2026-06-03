India News | Kanakapura Decked Up with Banners, Cutouts as DK Shivakumar Set to Take Oath as Karnataka CM at 4 PM Today

Kanakapura (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Fervour over the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is palpable in Kanakpura on Wednesday, the home constituency of Shivakumar. Banners and cutouts congratulating him for becoming Chief Minister have been put up around his residence and across the constituency, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Congress high command will release the final list of ministers today by 10 am or noon.

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Addressing a press conference earlier, Shivakumar had dismissed media reports regarding ministerial selections, saying, "The names appearing in the media regarding the selection of ministers are not official. The high command leaders will release the list of ministers tomorrow (today) at 10 am or noon."

Shivakumar also confirmed that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Congress Bhavan has been postponed and said that post-swearing-in engagements will include meetings with party functionaries and a cabinet meeting.

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The swearing-in ceremony marks the culmination of a long political process following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation on May 28, which paved the way for the leadership transition in Karnataka. The Governor subsequently accepted the resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held a key meeting with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi to finalise the new Cabinet composition, Rajya Sabha nominations, and organisational restructuring.

In a parallel development, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect on Tuesday.

After decades of political manoeuvring, crisis management, and strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader.

An eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Shivakumar--often described as the party's "troubleshooter"--rose through the ranks with a strong grassroots base and a reputation for handling political crises. His close ties with senior Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, strengthened his claim to the top post after a prolonged internal leadership discussion.

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Shivakumar entered politics as a student leader in the 1980s. After an initial setback in 1985, he won his first Assembly election in 1989 at the age of 27 and went on to secure eight consecutive wins, building a strong base in Vokkaliga-dominated regions.

Known for his organisational skills, he has played key roles in safeguarding Congress governments in the past, including during the 2002 Maharashtra political crisis and the 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. He has also been instrumental in party strategy in Karnataka, including the 2023 Assembly election victory.

Shivakumar has served as KPCC president since 2020 and was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous government. His career has also seen controversies, including multiple investigations by central agencies and a brief incarceration in 2019, though these did not derail his political rise.

A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Shivakumar is set to formally assume office as Karnataka's Chief Minister, marking a key leadership transition in the state. (ANI)

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