Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR at the Manali Police Station against a man who has threatened her for her Facebook post referring to the 26/11 incident, confirmed Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma.

"Kangana Ranaut already comes under the Y+ category, so security has been provided to her by the district police. CRPF security personnel have also been deployed," he added.

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts on December 4: IMD.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)