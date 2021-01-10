Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that those who commit crimes against women should be hanged to death at intersections as is done in Saudi Arabia.

"Our laws are old. It takes many years to get justice. The legal system and police harass victims. Whenever you level any allegations, the burden of proof is on you. Many people don't report cases to police as it took several years to get final justice. Some accused get free while some get minor punishment," Ranaut said when asked about the solution to atrocities against women here on Saturday.

"In countries like Saudi Arabia, those who commit crimes against women are hanged to death at intersections. We need to set similar examples here like in cases of gangrapes and take strong action," she added.

She arrived in Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of her film 'Dhaakad' and also met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Terming the 'love jihad' law as a "much-needed step", the Panga actor said that the law would ensure that girls will not be exploited in the future.

"This is a much-needed step. Over 3,000 daughters from Madhya Pradesh are missing. The accused people meet them on social media by hiding their identity... Girls are affected due to it for many years. I praise him for implementing such a law in the state. This would ensure that girls will not be exploited in the future. I praise this law," she said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'love jihad'-related offences, in its new ordinance. With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term.Under this new proposed ordinance, there will be a provision of punishment of up to 5 years for a religious leader who has performed religious conversion before submitting an application. The complaint of conversion and forced marriage can be made by the victim, parents, family or guardian. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)