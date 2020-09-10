Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Top Hindi actress Kangana Ranaut's face off with the Maharashtra government has come in for praise from popular Tamil actor Vishal who compared her action to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and lauded her for staying strong despite the "wrath" of the Government. The 'Queen' star taking on the (Maharashtra) government will "set an example" for people to speak against the government when something goes wrong, he said in a Twitter statement, tagging Ranaut's handle on the micro-blogging site.

"Dear Kangana, hats off to your guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right and what is wrong. It wasn't your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example," the actor-producer said.

"It's something similar to what Bhagat Singh did in 1920s," he added.

After ruffling the feathers of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with her "Mumbai feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir" comments, the actress on Wednesday directly took on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished by the city's civic body for "illegal alterations."

Vishal further said Ranaut's action will "set an example for people to speak against the govt when something is not right and not necessarily being a celebrity but also as a common man."

"Freedom of speech (Article 19)... Kudos to you, I bow to you," Vishal, who tried to contest the December 2017 bypolls to RK Nagar here, added.

His nomination was then rejected. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

