New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Union Finance Minister over the COVID-19 Regulatory Package by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), requesting her to consider waiving the interest amount on loans taken by women self-help groups (SHGs) for moratorium period by commercial banks, cooperative banks, all-India Financial Institutions and NBFCs.

The DMK leader, through the letter, also said that she had received several representations "from the members of SHGs for women that few banks, micro finance institutions coercing members to pay their debts with interest despite the RBI giving a six-month moratorium on repayment of loans."

Also Read | NITI Aayog Launches Behaviour Change Campaign Called 'Navigating the New Normal': Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

She said that this has been happening, despite the RBI circular which directed repayment schedule of installments and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, maybe shifted across the board by six months between March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020."

Therefore, she posed a request to the Finance Minister to ensure "people are not coerced for repayment of loans."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Probe.

The RBI had announced a moratorium on loan EMIs till August 31, 2020 as a measure to help people whose jobs, businesses were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown which was enforced to prevent its spread. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)