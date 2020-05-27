India News | Kannada Reality Show Winner Dies in Road Accident

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Kannada reality show winner Mebiena Michael lost her life in a road accident near Devihalli of Nagamangala Taluk in Mandya district, police said.

The 22-year-old, winner of a reality show "Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life" was heading towards Kodagu when her car rammed a tractor on Tuesday, they said.

Two of her co-passengers are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

