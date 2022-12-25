Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Five to six scrap shops were damaged after after a fie broke out in Kanpur, the police informed on Sunday.

Kanpur Fire Officer KK Singh informed that the fire broke out at Sutarkhana in Harbans Mohal police station area.

"We received information about a fire at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police station area. We reached the spot and found that around 5-6 scrap shops have been damaged. Three fire tenders were present at the spot. No injuries have been reported so far," he said. (ANI)

