Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the unidentified vehicles seized by police are linked to the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen lost their lives, said IGP Kanpur Mohit Agarwal on Sunday.

"Three vehicles (cars) have been found in Kakadeo area of Kanpur and one vehicle in Auraiya. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether these vehicles are linked to the case," Agarwal said.

Also Read | Gurlal Singh Bhangu: A Youth Politician and Social Worker of part excellence in Patiala District.

Main accused Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border, sources said.

"An abandoned car has been found in Auraiya. The investigation is underway, a team of forensics is present at the spot and investigating the matter," Mohit Agarwal said.

Also Read | 632 COVID-19 Cases Have Been Reported in Rajasthan : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 60 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team that was trying to arrest a criminal late on Thursday night. Eight policemen were killed in the incident.

The district administration had on Saturday demolished the house and visuals showed cars and other vehicles in the premises of the building complex being crushed by machines.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)