India News | Kanpur: ITBP Personnel Reaches Police Commissioner's Office with Mother's Amputated Hand, Accuses Hospital of Negligence

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Kanpur created a stir after he reached the Police Commissioner's Office carrying his mother's amputated hand, alleging gross medical negligence by a private Hospital.

The personnel, identified as Vikas Singh of ITBP Maharajpur, claimed his mother developed a serious infection in her hand a day after being admitted for breathing issues at the hospital. He alleged that despite treatment, her condition worsened, forcing doctors at Paras Hospital to amputate her hand.

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He told ANI, "I have been roaming around carrying my mother's hand, but I have not got justice. I took my mother to Krishna Hospital when she experienced difficulty in breathing. The very next day, an infection developed on my mother's hand during her admission in Krishna Hospital. Later, I took her to Paras Hospital, where her hand was cut off. Paras Hospital blamed Krishna Hospital. I want action to be taken against doctors and ICU staff of Krishna hospital."

Police said the CMO has constituted a three-member inquiry panel and action will follow if negligence is confirmed.

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Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amarnath said, "The ITBP jawan is from ITBP Maharajpur. His mother was ill with an issue with her hand, and he took her to Krishna Hospital. When she did not get relief even after treatment at the hospital, he shifted her to Paras Hospital. During treatment in Paras Hospital, such a situation arose during treatment that her hand was cut off. A three-member team has been constituted by the CMO for a probe into the matter. If negligence is found, an FIR will be registered." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)