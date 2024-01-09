Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Kanpur Special Task Force (STF) and Etawah Forest Department team, in a joint operation, apprehended two smugglers at Etawah Railway Station while smuggling turtle calipee by train on Tuesday, said an official from the forest department.

A total of 36 kg turtle calipee was recovered from the apprehended accused of whom one is a woman smuggler identified as Rajendri while the accused man has been identified as Jagdish.

As per the received information, the two accused have been involved in this crime previously as well.

"A tipoff was received according to which smugglers were carrying turtle calipee in three bags from Etawah railway station to Howrah via Jodhpur-Howrah train. They have been apprehended and are being interrogated," said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Atulkant Shukla.

The DFO termed the crime as a very wrongful act and said that strict action will be taken against the apprehended accused. (ANI)

