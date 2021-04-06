Kota, Apr 6 (PTI) A land record inspector and his peon in the Kota tehsil office were arrested on Tuesday while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a person for the mutation of his land in his name in the revenue records.

Land Record Inspector (Kanungo) Yogendra Singh Chauhan, 55, and his peon Babulal Jaga, 57, were arrested by a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths led by its DSP Harshraj Singh, the ACB said.

The two were arrested on the complaint of a Kota resident who had inherited five bighas of agricultural land in Dhakadkhedi village of the district after the death of his maternal grandfather, ACB ASP Chandrasheel Thakur said.

The accused kanungo had been demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for the mutation of the land in his name but had finally conceded to accept Rs 8,000 to do the work, the ASP said.

The ACB steam arrested the duo when the complainant reached his office to give the bribe money and he asked him to give it to the peon, the ASP said, adding a team of ACB sleuths caught the two red-handed.

