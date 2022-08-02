Budaun (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Some Kanwariyas were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by the members of a particular community in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

The Kanwariyas were returning from Bareilly, they said, adding that as they reached Dungopur village in the evening, the members of a particular community objected to music being played on speakers.

An argument broke out between the two groups and subsequently, the Kanwariyas were allegedly beaten up by the mob, police said.

District Magistrate (DM) Deepa Ranjan said a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

She added that the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

The sub-divisional magistrate and the circle officer are present at the spot along with heavy police force, the DM said.

