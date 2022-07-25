Firozabad (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old Kanwar Yatra pilgrim was injured on Sunday after being struck by a car on the Jasrana-Etah road in this district, police said.

Jasrana Circle Officer (CO) Anvesh Kumar said the injured pilgrim has been identified as Bahadur Singh.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Five Dead, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Chamba District.

The CO said Singh was hospitalised, but now he is out of danger.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)