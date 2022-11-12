Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced that his upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023.

The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

A Dharma Productions project, the film was earlier slated for release on February 10, 2023.

Johar, whose last directorial was 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

"My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude…#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April, 2023," he wrote on Instagram.

In the statement, the filmmaker said "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" marks his return to his first home -- cinemas -- after a gap of seven years.

"I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my seventh film," the 50-year-old director said.

Johar further said the film will provide viewers the "familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions".

"It's that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen," he added.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

