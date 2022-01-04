Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Cold conditions continue to prevail in parts of Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded the coldest place with 4.1 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Dholpur recorded 6 degrees Celsius followed by 6.6 in Alwar, 7 in Fatehpur, 7.1 in Banasthali, 7.4 in Anta, 8.8 in Phalodi, 8.9 in Chittorgarh and 9.4 in Bundi.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Throws His Wife From 8th Floor of the Building Over Marital Dispute.

Other major places recorded minimum temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while maximum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius on Monday.

MeT department has also forecast light rainfall in parts of Rajasthan in 24 to 48 hours.

Also Read | Equity Investors’ Wealth Zooms by Over Rs 4.76 Lakh Crore in First Two Days of Trading in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)