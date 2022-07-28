Nagpur, Jul 28 (PTI) The Kargil War Memorial Home for Jawans, an environment-friendly structure built to shelter soldiers engaged in the protection of Kargil War Memorial in Dras in the northern Union Territory of Ladakh, was inaugurated on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A release from the Lokmat Media here said the home was dedicated to soldiers on Tuesday in the presence of hundreds of armed forces personnel and officers.

The Kargil War Memorial Home for Jawans has been built with the contribution by Lokmat Foundation and funds collected from members of the public, the release added.

The chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media and former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Darda dedicated the environmental-friendly facility in the presence of Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Major General Nagendra Singh and editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media and former minister Rajendra Darda.

The Kargil War Memorial in Dras tells the story of the bravery of 559 soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 conflict and the Kargil War Memorial Home has been built for soldiers deployed to protect it in a region known for its extremely harsh weather conditions, the release said.

"The Kargil War Memorial Home for Jawans will have a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. Water will not freeze even in sub-zero temperatures," it said.

Commanding Officer B S Bora, under whose guidance the work was completed, gave information about the special features of this facility, while in attendance were Brigadier B S Multani, Brigadier U S Anand and Colonel Kamaldeep Singh.

Rajendra Darda, editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media, said his group had built hostels in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Latur and Nanded for children of soldiers post the Kargil War.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Darda and Rajendra Darda paid floral tributes at the War Memorial.

The Kargil War Memorial Home for Jawans has been designed by renowned educationist and founder of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) Sonam Wangchuk. The facility has been built using environment-friendly and commonly used materials, the release said.

