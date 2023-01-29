Kargil/Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) A woman and a teenage girl were killed Sunday after they came under an avalanche in the Kargil district of Ladakh, a police official said.

Kulsum Bi (14) and Bilquis Bano (25) were walking on the road near their Tangole village on Kargil-Zanaskar highway when they were hit by the avalanche around 2.30 pm, the official said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched but they could not be saved.

Later, their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the official said.

