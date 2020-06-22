New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A judge of Karkardooma District Court has gone into home quarantine for seven days after she inspected the body of the convict who tested positive for COVID-19 after his death, a circular has said.

According to the circular issued by District Judge Yashwant Kumar, Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Deepti Devesh visited the GTB Hospital mortuary and Mandoli Jail on June 16 for inquest proceedings of deceased convict Kanwar Singh.

An inquest proceeding is held to ascertain the cause of the death, the place and time of the death.

The convict had died on June 15.

She had also directed COVID-19 test for Singh which came back as positive on June 19, said the circular issued on June 20.

The judge had also inspected the body of the deceased as part of inquest proceedings, the circular said.

According to the circular, the judge also informed that it was likely that other inmates and staff officials at Mandoli jail were also carrying COVID-19 infection with whom she interacted on June 16.

"In view of the above, Deepti Devesh, MM, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, who came in the close contact of deceased convict Kanwar Singh is advised to isolate/quarantine herself for a period of seven days with effect from June 16, or as per the medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of Government of India. She will intimate the office regarding the status of her health after expiry of seven days," the circular said.

The judge has been directed to work from home only during the quarantine period, it said.

Any other person or official who came in contact with the magistrate has also been advised to isolate/self-quarantine as per the medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per government advisory/guidelines, it added.

