Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Aimed at strictly enforcing wearing of mask in public and workplaces, the Karnataka government under its fresh guidelines for "re-opening" effective from Thursday announced those violating the rule would face a fine of Rs 1,000 in municipal areas and Rs 500 in other places.

An order by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar also said the Department of Primary and Secondary Education may take a decision in respect of re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, after October 15, in a graded manner.

Till now, the fine for not wearing mask was Rs 200 and the steep hike has been made in view of people not wearing masks in public places as required to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Secretary's order said the decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school or institution Management, based on their assessment of the situation and has specified certain conditions for it.

As per the guidelines, the Department of Higher Education also may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges or Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with the department at the Centre, based on the assessment of the situation.

However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15, it added.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, Cinemas/theatres/ multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, entertainment parks and similar places, Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions have been permitted to open with effect from October 15, outside the containment zones.

Functions, including social, cultural and political,and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 people, outside containment zones, the guidelines further said.

Such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 people may be permitted by the BBMP/District Authorities only after October 15, along with certain conditions.

