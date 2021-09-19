Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested by Bengaluru Police for allegedly assaulting a bike rider who was travelling with a woman of a different faith, police said on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavraj S Bommai took to Twitter to post: "In connection with the case of assault on a bike rider travelling along with a woman of a different faith, @BlrCityPolice has acted swiftly, identified and secured 2 accused persons. A case is registered & legal action is initiated. My Govt. deals with such incidents with an iron hand."

Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City also tweeted and informed that legal action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

