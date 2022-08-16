Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a youth near Gandhi Bazar area of Shivamogga on August 15, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said that four accused in the incident have been identified and a case has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the assault with a knife.

Twenty-year-old Prem Singh a resident of Shivamogga was on his way home when he was stabbed by miscreants yesterday near the vegetable market of Gandhi Bazar under Doddpet Police Station, Shivamogga Town, police said adding that the miscreants had fled the spot.

The first accused was arrested in hours following the incident.

"The arrested have been identified as Nadeem Rehman and Abdul Rehman who are accused of stabbing Prem Singh aged 20," police said.

Later during a search operation for the remaining accused on Tuesday morning inspector Manjunath S. Kuri of the Vinob Nagar police station tried to arrest accused Mohammed Jabi alias Charbi, 30 years who attacked the police personnel with a knife.

The police subinspector shot Jabi in the leg with a service pistol in order to protect himself and his staff. The injured accused was admitted to Megan Hospital for medical treatment and a case Section 353 and Section 307 of the IPC has been registered in Doddpet police station.

Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile there is a curfew under Section 144 imposed in parts of Shivamogga district. The curfew was put in place after a group of Tipu Sultan followers reportedly attempted to remove a poster of Veer Savarkar installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.

"We have informed people not to venture out unnecessarily and we are also asking people to not to bike rides. We'll also take action to seize their properties and we'll bring to the notice of the District Collector to take appropriate action against violators," ADGP Alok Kumar said.

"We have deployed enough police staff from other districts and zones as well. We already have 15 platoons and we have also asked for more police personel," the police officer said.

Situation is under control as off now, the officer said. (ANI)

