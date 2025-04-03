Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Four members of a family were killed when a bus hit a car from behind near the Mandya district area on the Bangalore-Mysore Express Way, police said on Thursday.

They were on their way to Piriyapattana when the state transport bus hit them from behind near the Tubinakere Exit. One person died on the spot, and the other three were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, SP of Mandya district Mallikarjun Baldandi said.

He added that the driver had slowed down the car near the Tubinakere Exit to avoid the expressway toll when the incident happened.

The case has been registered at the Mandya Rural police station. (ANI)

