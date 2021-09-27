Visual of the collapsed building in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): A 70-year-old building collapsed in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire department was present at the spot of the incident and timely evacuation took place before the collapse of the three-storey building.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

