Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,636 and the death toll to 12,316, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 947 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 453 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 271 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of February 25 evening, cumulatively 9,49,636 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,316 deaths and 9,31,725 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 5,576 active cases, 5,455 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.

Out of the 7 deaths reported on Thursday, 4 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya and Udupi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 271, followed by Mysuru (27), Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi and Udupi (12), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,628, followed by Mysuru (54,019) and Ballari (39,243).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,96,274, followed by Mysuru (52,799) and Ballari (38,601).

A total of over 1,85,62,530 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,166 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,847 among them were rapid antigen tests.PTI KSU SS

