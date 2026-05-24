India News | Karnataka: Atleast 8 Die in Drowning Incident at Bhatkal Beach; CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday expressed his grief and distress over the reported deaths of eight family members on their way to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

CM Siddaramaiah announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the bereaved familes.

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In an X post, the CM stated that a search operation is underway for others who are currently missing, urging people to pray for their safe return.

"Hearing the news that eight members of a single family, who had gone to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed. I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace. This is an extremely tragic and painful incident. On humanitarian grounds, the state government will provide compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who perished in the disaster. There is also information that some others are missing in this accident, and an intensive search is underway for them. Let us all pray to God that those who are missing return alive and reunite with their loved ones," he said.

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https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2058500272574664970?s=20

Earlier on April 29, at least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

CM Siddaramaiah visited the site where the compound wall collapse claimed seven lives. The Chief Minister's Office verified the finality of the casualties shortly after the site inspection was completed. He also announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the deceased.

"Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)