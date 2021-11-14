Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): A day after Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged a multicrore bitcoin scam in BJP-ruled Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed the Congress and challenged it to name the "influential people" involved in the scam.

Addressing a press conference attended by BJP leaders CN Ashwath Narayan, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Vivek Reddy, the party said, "The Congress should dare to name influential people involved in the scam. The Congress party is trying to bring disrepute to the chief minister."

The BJP also alleged that the sons of Congress MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris and former minister Rudrappa Lamani are involved in the scam. Mohammed Nalapad Haris and Darshan Lamani should be called for an investigation, said the BJP. (ANI)

