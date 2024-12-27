Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa attacked the Congress party alleging that Sachin, a contractor from Bidar, died by suicide due to harassment and threats from Minister Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur. He claimed that Sachin left behind a detailed letter highlighting his ordeal.

Coming down heavily on the Congress Party, the BJP leader claimed that some ministers have given General Power of Attorney (GPA) to their close aides and right-hand men and pointed to several incidents to support his claims, including the suicide of SDA Rudresh, who was allegedly harassed by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's close aide.

He also mentioned the attack on MLA CT Ravi by a goon at the Suvarna Soudha of the Vidhan Mandal.

"It seems that some ministers in the Congress government have given General Power of Attorney (GPA) to their right-hand men and close aides. Recently, SDA Rudresh of the Tahsildar's office committed suicide due to harassment by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's close aide, followed by the news of MLA CT Ravi being attacked by a goon at the Suvarna Soudha of the Vidhan Mandal, while today, Sachin, a contractor from Bidar, who was suffering from harassment and threats from Minister @PriyankKharge's close aide Raju Kapanur, has committed suicide by writing a long letter," he posted on X.

Vijayendra alleged that Priyank Kharge was responsible for Sachin's death and demanded his resignation.

"@INCKarnataka govt is going to orphan the poor families with five guarantees and mercy on the fate of suicide. As it is clear in the letter written by the unfortunate contractor Sachin who committed suicide Minister Priyank Kharge, who shows arrogance in his actions and words in every matter, is responsible for this death, let Chief Minister @siddaramaiah get the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge immediately," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the contractors have been facing an anxious situation under the rule of the Congress government in the state. He claimed that the financial trouble and stress is driving the contractors to commit suicide.

"Since the day the Congress government came to power, the contractors have been facing a very anxious situation, they are in financial trouble and are devastated. Extreme financial stress is driving them to commit suicide. The pressures of officials under the hands of the minister and those close to them are suffocating the contractors," he wrote on X.

"A letter written by Sachin, who committed suicide due to the violence of Priyank Kharge's right-hand man and Congress leader Raju, has provided proof of this. If the police officers do not behave like partisans and do not conduct a transparent investigation immediately, the BJP will take this matter very seriously and fight till the resignation of Priyank Kharge," Vijendra added.

He further requested the state government to announce appropriate compensation to Sachin's family and give him justice by punishing the culprits.

"I request the government to immediately announce appropriate compensation to the family, pay the outstanding amount of the contract works received by the deceased contractor Sachin, give confidence to the family and provide justice by punishing the culprits," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

